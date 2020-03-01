Writer: an 'assault' on our president
To the editor:
Regarding the Feb. 26 letter to the editor, “What we have is just a monarch,” bunk!
What we have is an assault on the presidency. The left did not like the outcome of our last presidential election, so began the assault.
From day one, impeachment was/is the only goal of the Democrats. Oh my, after years of investigation, spying, wiretapping and other nefarious activities comes the trial and they cannot sway the Senate to convict unless more investigations are done? Please!
Democrats also want to do away with the Electoral College and replace it with popular vote. No! No! Our founders insisted smaller states have a voice also. Congressional Democrats salivate as they snicker because they say impeachment proceedings can be done over and over.
Bless our president, Donald Trump. Bless the U.S.A.
JAMES RICHARDS
Danville
Northam and abortion
To the editor:
I am writing with regard to the Feb. 25 letter by Dr. Rodolfo Babiera, “Guns, abortion and Democrats,” regarding the Democrats’ views and voting records.
The last few paragraphs are what upset me the most. He spoke of “late term abortion” and “after birth abortion.” How can anyone think of those in any other terms than murder! Yes, I said murder! Now, I agree that a woman has the right to do whatever she feels she should with her own body. No question. But I believe it should be done only in cases of the health of the mother or incest rape. Not as a form of birth control and it certainly should be done early on in first trimester.
I wholeheartedly agree with Dr. Babiera that Gov. Ralph Northam should know that he is committing murder when he approves a bill for “late term” or “after birth” abortions. He took the Hippocratic Oath. If he has done these things, then he should lose his license and not be allowed to practice medicine ever again. And he should not be allowed to have a practice in any state having others run it for him.
I know I would not him to care for my child. I wouldn’t even want him caring for my beloved cat.
BILLIE WYATT
Danville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.