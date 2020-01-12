City Council and its smoke and mirrors
To the editor:
Danville should change its name to Levy-ville.
Our City Council has a history of price increases, tax increases and proposed tax increases.
Have you noticed their method — a 5 percent increase was proposed, but when reduced to 3 percent and presented as a relief and acceptable to voters? (Was it a 2 percent savings or 3 percent tax increase?)
Being on a fixed income, we must quit foolishly wasting our money on food and clothing. With all the required taxes and price increases, our spendable income decreases over 5 percent per year.
Tax increases don’t help attract new investors. Also, taxes are responsible for citizens going out of our area to make purchases, etc.
In the cause of education, many taxes become acceptable to voters. How many graduates are retained in Levy-ville? Where else can one help finance competition for their jobs?
City Council advertises to operate Levy-ville like a business — Duh!
One problem with our elected council members is they are elected at-large, and Levy-ville should have one council member per voting district.
K.W. PENNINGER
Danville
