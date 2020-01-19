Why is Danville in love with consultants?
To the editor:
I have lived in Danville for 40 years. I have noticed that every time an important problem arises here the local leaders who are supposed to run the city always seek the advise of consultants for solutions and pay that much money for their services.
This just adds to the problem of where to get the money to make the city run smoothly. And, then these leaders start looking at where to find ways so they can raise people’s taxes.
The latest example of that is the study considering the consolidation of “putting the operation of detention center, jail under sheriff’s office” that came out in the Jan. 17 issue of the Register & Bee. The study costs $34,250 according to the news article.
It puzzles me why they need outside consultants to solve this problem. Are there not any persons in Danville smart enough who can be of help to solve this in order to save some money?
It all reminds me when Danville had to look for a new chief of police. They have to consult outside so-called experts to look for the right person to hire who obviously does not know what’s going on the city as far as keeping the peace and order and running the police department. I believe they should have hired a local police officer who had been in the city for a while and who knew the ins and outs of the city for the position. Are there no qualified police officers here for the position?
Then it comes to mind when Danville had to look for a superintendent of public schools. Consultants again had to be sought to help for the right person. Which, again, begs the question are there not any good, experienced teachers or administrators who knows what is going on the schools in Danville who could have been hired as the superintendent of schools? Why spend all this money for consultants that know nothing about the city?
RODOLFO BABIERA
Danville
