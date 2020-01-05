Corruption in Washington? It's Obama's fault
To the editor:
I’m old enough to remember when the FBI was one of the most respected agencies in the USA, maybe even the world. They spent their time chasing bad guys and were pretty good at it. When I was young, there was a TV program about the FBI, and I looked forward to it every week. Those guys were my heroes.
How things have changed in the last decade! I have lost all respect for the agency, and it’s a tossup whether I’ll live long enough to regain it.
The first clue that I remember was the Olympic bombing, when the FBI ruined the life of Richard Jewell, a security guard, while the real bomber remained at large. More recently, they missed 9/11, the Fort Hood shooting, the Boston Marathon bombing, the Pulse nightclub shooting and other events. What had happened to that once great agency? Granted, they were not the only ones who failed, but there was clearly something amiss.
And now we know what it was. Instead of chasing criminals, the FBI (and the Department of Justice, CIA and Department of Homeland Security) have been busy helping Democrats win elections (not very good at that, either) and ruining the lives of good men like Carter Page and Gen. Michael Flynn. They took the Steele dossier, which they knew was a pack of lies, and ran with it. Lied about it, too, especially James Comey, who bills himself as the most moral man in the country. He told Donald Trump that the dossier was “salacious and unverified,” but told the FISA court just the opposite. And he signed applications for FISA warrant renewals as “truthful and verified” when he knew that they were neither.
I knew when Barack Obama was elected that we were likely to see an increase in government corruption, but I never dreamed he would so thoroughly corrupt the FBI. I was wrong. They have put this country through 3 years of you-know-what with their lies.
Most recently we had another shooting by a Saudi Arabian student at the Naval Air station in Florida. Apparently we didn’t learn a thing from the 9/11 attack, which featured about 15 Saudis. Mark Steyn once wrote that some societies get “too stupid to survive.” We need to wise up, and quickly. We are headed in that direction.
ROBERT HUDSON
Pelham, N.C.
