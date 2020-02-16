Writer: Vote for your grandkids' future
To the editor:
Republican Sen. James Inhofe is from the fossil-fuel state of Oklahoma; he is beholden to big-oil campaign money and is a vocal climate-change denier. In an informal setting, Inhofe was asked if he worried about the effects of global warming on his grandchildren. He reportedly said, “Not at all. I’ll be dead.”
Now his grandchildren — and yours — know how much he cares about them.
President Trump does not care about your grandchildren, either. He is concerned only with short-term profit for himself and his wealthy cronies. He has done much to make global warming worse by his anti-environmental actions. Furthermore, his tax cut for rich people and corporations is generating an ever-expanding national debt that will be another enormous burden on your grandchildren.
How will your grandchildren remember you? When you go to the polls, please cast a vote that will earn their love and gratitude.
ROBERT McNUTT
Chatham
Trump unleashed
To the editor:
I think I know what you have to do to work in the Trump administration, especially if you get a subpoena. You ignore it if the president tells you to (like we can all do that). If you do chose to do the right thing and go to court, act like Sgt. Schultz and say you know nothing, knowing you have the attorney general on your side, along with the Republican-held Senate, President Trump and his base. Trump even said he would pay their court costs.
But you have to realize if you do show some integrity you will lose you job for sure like Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman did. His love of country and the Constitution, his knowing right from wrong and his integrity cost him his job. To me there is no job in this country that I would have if I had to give all that up to keep it.
Let’s hope that Trump doesn’t do what a certain dictator in Germany did to people on his enemies list like Trump has: He hung them up by piano wire. Let’s hope it doesn’t get that bad. Time will tell.
Trump was a born-rich draft dodger, had to pay a $2 million fine for misuse of his foundation and a $25 million settlement for fraud over his fake university, and he wants us to believe that a decorated war veteran with a lifetime of public service is lying and he is telling the truth? Especially a president who has told thousands of lies.
The Republican-held Senate has created a monster. He will do anything he wants to do, and he knows he can now. Please God help us.
ROBERT HAYDEN
Blairs
