Writer: Keep foreign trash out of county
To the editor:
I’m not in agreement with Pittsylvania County accepting waste from other localities. If Bedford or other localities want to continue to grow and prosper, then let them develop ways to dispose of their waste in their county. Because they are wealthy enough to pay someone else to take their waste and we are poor enough and dumb enough to be so short sighted to take it disappoints me greatly.
I don’t mind paying the landfill tax, even though I question it being doubled. Now we are told that that tax is to just maintain operations, but we will need this garbage brought in to supply us with revenue to make capital improvements? I think the residents of this county need to think long and hard about what we will accept here.
If I were living anywhere near that landfill, I know damn well I would be voicing my concerns.
SHIRLEY ORRELL
Gretna
Streets vs. Riverwalk
To the editor:
When I read what the Riverwalk Trail was going to cost, I was shocked that any City Council member would vote for such a project especially since the streets in the city has so many pot holes and cracks. That $130,420 would go a long way in paving streets.
I can’t remember when the last time was the streets in Schoolfield were paved. Some of them have been patched and patched and now they need patched again.
The Schoolfield area has been ignored every since Dan River closed. There are more people driving on the street every day going to work than walking on a trail that you can only use about six months a year. Schoolfield should still be considered part of Danville. We pay taxes, also.
Every street in Danville should be just as important as the ones downtown.
The next time we have a flooding on the Riverwalk how much will that cost?
Elections are coming up. I hope everyone will be careful who they vote for.
DOROTHY JONES
Danville
