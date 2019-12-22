Indifference the greatest danger to democracy
To the editor:
Reading the Dec. 15 letter to the editor, “Writer: Nothing Trump did is illegal,” prompts the question, “What’s happened to our commitment to the values and ideals we so often hear leaders pledge allegiance to?”
The writer claims that the president did nothing wrong in pressuring the Ukraine leader to open a publicly announced investigation into his potential 2020 election opponent, Joe Biden, by withholding congressionally appropriated aid, in what is a clear quid pro quo.
Duke University law professor Samuel Buell agues that President Trump violated the Hobbs Act of 1946 that reads, “extortion under the color of official right” is a crime. By using American tax dollars to extract information potentially damaging to a political rival, Trump violated the law. He was clearly attempting a mafia-type shakedown of President Zelensky, very much similar to what former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich was accused of. Because Trump decided to eventually release the aid, due to an investigation based on a whistle blower’s revelations to the intelligence officials, hardly excuses the president’s actions.
Trump admits to the details of the call with Zelensky, but claims he did nothing wrong, saying it was a “beautiful” conversation. But more damaging is his chief of staff and personal lawyer admitting the call was a quid pro quo, perfectly normal action. The writer, accepts this argument completely and further claims that the president is immune to congressional subpoenas. In short, above the law.
Indeed, President Trump has said that Article II allows him unlimited power.
So why this tolerance of presidential misconduct by the GOP and at least 42 percent of the population? This president appeals to our fears, to our darkness emotions, not the highest ideals of the Founders and Framers of the Constitution or of past Republican and Democratic presidents, yet a third of the population accepts it as normal. The president and all elected federal officials and cabinet secretaries, swear an oath to the Constitution, to uphold the law, not follow a political party dictum. It is up to the people, the citizens, the voters, to insist that they comply. If we lapse into indifference and lose interest due to the constant chatter on the television and in social media, we all lose.
I believe that the real danger to our democracy is our own indifference to the misconduct of political and other institutional leaders. If we allow ourselves to become lethargic and accept the prostitution of our values and ideals, it won’t be a foreign foe that causes the decline of America, but we the people.
GERALD N. DAVIS
Chatham
