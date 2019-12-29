Gun laws would on restrict good guys
To the editor:
I have read several articles about proposed “gun control laws” for consideration at the General Assembly in January 2020.
Perhaps the intentions are good, but the results would not do anything to prevent gun violence. Most everything proposed would affect law-abiding citizens but will do nothing to deter criminals.
While Gov. Ralph Northam might not be familiar with criminal behavior, Attorney General Mark Herring should know that criminals do not honor gun laws. How many times do you see people arrested for an offense to have a second charge of possession of a firearm after being convicted of felony? Therefore, passing additional laws or registering semi-automatic rifles currently possessed by law-abiding citizens would only cause some law abiding citizens to become violators by not registering their weapons.
Many localities are passing Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions where law enforcement will not enforce these restrictive laws against the good citizens they serve. This has prompted the governor to warn, “If we have constitutional laws on the books and law enforcement officers are not enforcing those laws on the books, then there are going to be consequences ... .” I don’t know what those consequences would be, but I know there will be consequences at the polling places by citizens who want all the rights afforded by the Second Amendment when they cast their votes.
The Virginia attorney general has opined that Second Amendment resolutions of sanctuary jurisdictions have no legal standings, and I agree but the resolutions are a legitimate protest against proposed laws to restrict honest citizens.
Some Democratic lawmakers in Richmond say local police who do not enforce gun-control laws should face prosecution and call for the governor to send in the National Guard! Sounds kind of like Nazi Germany where everyone was defenseless during the reign of terror in that country. I wonder if the feelings would be the same in sanctuary cities where illegal immigrants are protected and law enforcement are ordered not to cooperate with ICE?
Finally, I spent 44 years in law enforcement, and I know criminals will not honor any new law passed and will get their weapons from some source, either in this state or some other. Even if we were without guns at all, I have seen people murdered by knives, baseball bats, electric drills, strangulation, arson and drowning.
T. NEAL MORRIS
Danville
Editor’s note: The writer is a retired chief of the Danville Police Department.
