COVID-19 is God's thunderclap
To the editor:
As America continues to sink deeper into the throes of this pandemic, God is speaking, but are we listening?
This is God’s thunderclap to America and the world, a thunderclap is something that startles us or something that happens to us unexpectedly. We must understand that all natural disasters — whether floods, famines, locusts, tsunamis or diseases — are a thunderclap of divine mercy in the midst of judgment, calling all people everywhere to repent and realign their lives, by grace, with the infinite worth of the glory of God.
Get right with God through faith in Jesus Christ; repent and turn to Jesus. In Luke 13:1–5, Pilate had slaughtered worshipers in the temple. And the tower in Siloam had collapsed and killed 18 bystanders. And the crowds wanted to know from Jesus — make sense of this, Jesus, they implored. Tell us what you think about these natural disasters and this cruelty. These people were just standing there, and now they’re dead.
Here’s Jesus’s answer in Luke 13:4–5: “Those eighteen on whom the tower in Siloam fell and killed them: do you think that they were worse offenders than all the others who lived in Jerusalem? No, I tell you; but unless you repent then he shifts from them to you, you will all likewise perish.”
You see, that is the message of Jesus to America and the world at this moment in time, under the coronavirus — a message to every single human being. Me, and you, loddie doddie and everybody who’s listening, every ruler on the planet, every person who reads this, is receiving a thunderclap message of God, saying, “Repent.” Repent and seek God’s grace and mercy bringing your life — into alignment with God infinite will and worth.
What is his will? I am glad you asked. Second Peter 3:9 says, “The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but all should come to repentence.” Repentence means to change your way of thinking about Jesus Christ, have a change of heart which is your mind your will and your emotions — in essence it is who you are.
Come to Jesus today. Don’t try to prepare yourself for heaven. Let him prepare you and give you his gift of everlasting life. Pray this prayer: “Lord, I know that I am a sinner and I deserve nothing but death and hell. Lord, I believe that you died on the cross for my sins. I confess my sin of rejection of your will and your way in my life come into my heart Lord Jesus; turn this heart of stone of mine into a heart of flesh.
Remember, this is God’s thunderclap to America and the world, as he reaches out with love and mercy. Come to him while the blood is running warm in your veins.
Pastor FREDERICK EILY
Roxboro, N.C.
