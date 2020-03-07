Civil rights for all ... or for none
To the editor:
We live in our faith, but we live under the law. Once upon a time in Virginia, many churches believed that interracial marriage was a sin. Then the Supreme Court of the land, in Loving v. Virginia, held that state laws prohibiting interracial marriage were unconstitutional. Churches can still discriminate at their own altar, but they cannot prevent an interracial couple from getting married in the state of Virginia or anywhere in our country. Still, why would an interracial couple want to get married or even show up at the doors of such a church in the first place?
I was very disturbed that my pastor recently chose to formally address a “problem” which has never even presented itself to my church in the first place, by seeking to amend our church constitution to explicitly prohibit same-sex marriage. I would think that — when you are preaching to a congregation of 25 or fewer parishioners each Sunday — there might be other priorities. For instance, it may make more sense to focus on membership growth, visiting the sick or launching a jail ministry or a youth outreach ministry to combat gun violence in the community.
I would expect more from the pastor of a church historically memorialized as the site of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s visits to the city. It was there that the mass meetings of the local civil rights movement were held, that the demonstrators convened after the brutal beatings on June 10, 1963, and that the police ambushed on numerous occasions seeking Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee members and Dr. King. The church is the site where King and others of all backgrounds and differences preached, organized and launched demonstrations for the right of everyone to walk hand-in hand and to be equals before the law.
Unlike King and former pastors of my church, who were leading participants in the local civil rights movement, it seems as if some pastors have forgotten that the rights to freedom and equality are universal. Who cries for the little boy who cries inside of me? If I cannot go to my pastor for acceptance, who can I go to? As an openly gay male, I have never received a refund for my tithes and offering that I cheerfully gave to the church — even after the church condemned homosexuality.
Regardless of your religious convictions on the issue, it is the state (not the church) that legitimates marriage in our society. Every church currently has a choice to deny or extend its blessings to such a union. Still, I am yet to see a proposal for amending a church constitution to ban the eating of shell fish or adultery although both are prohibited by Leviticus. Maybe I am wrong, and all of the straight people are perfect unlike me. Lord forgive me.
TOMMY REGINALD BENNETT
Danville
