No better place for cancer treatment
To the editor:
When I assisted Dr. John Beggerly and a host of medical professionals break ground for the construction of Danville Radiation Oncology in July of 1993, I did not consider that one day I would be a patient there.
Anything can happen ... and it did. I was fortunate in two respects. My urologist, Dr. Joe Carbone, diagnosed me early, provided in-depth, state-of-the-art medical reports and offered wise counsel.
Secondly, it was my good fortune to have access to what is now known as Sovah Center for Radiation Oncology. There are no words of praise that could be construed as excessive as regards my experience at this facility. The patient is the practice — patient comfort, patient education, patient treatment, patient care.
Cancer is an equal opportunity menace. It does not discriminate among gender, age or race. Regardless of your demographic, have regular checkups, screenings and blood work done. Catch it early — treat it early.
F. SEWARD ANDERSON
Danville
