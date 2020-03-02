The best care at Sovah Danville
To the editor:
I wanted to give a big thank you to Sovah Health Danville.
I know they receive a lot of negative feedback, but I have nothing but praise for the wonderful care I received during a recent health emergency. The doctors, nurses and staff were excellent, and I could not have asked for better care during my stay from Jan. 31 to Feb. 7.
A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Emmanuel Aguh, Dr. Manci and Dr. Montanna. Special thank you to nurses Lilian, Samantha, Kim, Erica S., Jeremy and Tatiana. Thank you to CA Annie and Lisa Cox, my phlebotomist, and Sheena, my respiratory therapist.
I am feeling so much better thanks to you all. I want everyone to know how well I was treated during this recent health crisis. You are all wonderful people and thank you so much for saving my life and dedicating your lives to helping others.
CHARLIE J. CLAY
Danville
Lessons from Uncle Jack
To the editor:
I am writing to you to tell you about my uncle James who lived his life like it as his last day on earth. When he passed away on Feb. 10, he was 77 years old. He had gotten in bad shape. He never did want anyone to feel bad. He didn’t want any memorial service or his obit in the paper. He wouldn’t want me to cry because he left this world for a better place.
It’s the simple things in life. I’ll never take my life for granted because I have seen firsthand how life can change.
I want to say a big thank you to the Danville Fire Department Engine 6 on Westover Drive. Those guys are the best, and let’s not forget my boss Chuck — he’s a wonderful guy — and to my special friends at work. But most of all my husband, Spider; we have been together for many years. He’s a very special man that I love. He’s been there through good times and tough times.
Life’s too short to waste your time being sad. Just remember say thank you to the people that you meet and keep in touch with your family and friends because one day you might not see them again. With all the constant negative news in the world, sometimes all we need is some good news to remind us that there are good people do exist. In memory of my uncle James Roberts from Grit — the home of Ricky Van Shelton — I’ll leave this world loving you.
KAY COX
Danville
