Liberals trying to 'destroy' nation
To the editor:
Regarding President Trump’s impeachment, I don’t agree with this impeachment. President Trump has worked very hard trying to run this country.
These socialist liberals have tried to hamper President Trump from doing his job since day one.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying to be a pain in the rectum. I don’t trust this woman to run anything. She and these liberals in the House of Representatives and Senate need to be impeached before they destroy this country.
Pelosi has nothing to do with rules of the impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate.
It’s been said some politicians are like baby diapers that need to changed often and for the same reason.
JOSEPH SPENCE
Ringgold
Change is inevitable, but ...
To the editor:
I just wanted to write on the state of socializing. We live in a world where everyone stays at home. I work without socializing. My stay-at-home game is strong, a lot of people say. I guess it’s good to know the boundaries of how far to go when conversing.
I remember going to U-Play in Danville. I’m 23 years old, and I’ve seen as the times change. The whole evolution of actually buying a physical copy CD. I used to want to be 16 and drive so bad because people actually used to hang out. I understand things change, but even the social lifestyle is so different. It seems no one goes out anymore or even talks anymore. The Cookout Fast Food is a great thing, but it’s so complex to hang out in a place designed to hang out such as the mall.
I know writing the newspaper is not going to change how people socialize. We go through evolution from hanging out to socialize to having phones to socialize on. I’m not even sure if things would change if people hang out at the mall, U-Play or Walmart, but I’m a social butterfly but at the same time, I’m always going to be a loner.
I love life — you just have to know that no one knows everything. We all go through more than anyone else, it seems but we sometimes win but go through a lot more losses along the journey. Change is good, but during good times, we wish times were the same, but knowing the good times until we learn to embrace them.
We have questions for destination for the love of the world, but we will find the answer the way.
TYSHAYE LONG
Semora, N.C.
Joseph: How right you are. A month ago, impeachment was the most urgent thing the Congress critters had ever done. Donald Trump was such an "existential threat" to the country that he had to be impeached NOW! NOW! RIGHT NOW! We couldn't wait another day!
Now that they have approved the articles of impeachment, it seems as though Pelosi realizes that they're garbage, as fake as the rest of their harassment of the President. I just saw her saying that she will send them to the Senate one day, maybe, when she gets darn good and ready, and quit asking about it.
I believe the real purpose of this impeachment scam is to allow the Dems to get their hands on the grand jury information from the Mueller probe, they hope there's something in there, since they have nothing so far. A court heard arguments on that last Friday. It will doubtless go to the SC eventually, so this is going to drag on for a while. The sorest of sore losers.
