BZA chairman: We followed code
To the editor:
While it is always entertaining to read a newspaper’s account of an event that one has experienced in real time, as chairman of the City of Danville’s Board of Zoning Appeals, I must push back on the Register & Bee’s Dec. 20 article, “Gaming machine debate deepens.”
The implication of said article being that the board’s decision was capricious and arbitrary. To counter that perception I am submitting to you and your readers my reasoning behind the decision that I made. While I certainly do not speak on behalf of any of the other board members, I do defend their decision-making process, as I know that they all put a great effort in trying to do the right thing.
In the Dec. 19 BZA meeting, Fielding Douthat (attorney for the applicant) introduced new (to me) information that I believe settles a lot of the questions surrounding these skilled gaming machines, and how they should be addressed in the city’s zoning code.
Douthat cited the City of Danville Code of Ordinances, Chapter 4 — AMUSEMENTS, specifically Sec. 4-11 — Definitions, which defines an “Amusement Parlor,” and Sec. 4- 12 — Exemptions from article, which states that “The provisions of this article shall not apply to any establishment in which not more than three (3) tables, machines or devices referred to in section 4-11 are located.”
These skilled gaming machines, regardless of their legality, clearly fall under the definition of “amusement device” and thus any establishment that contains more that three “tables, machines or devices” is defined as an “amusement parlor.” Conversely, any establishment with three or less “tables, machines or devices” is not. Community Development Director Ken Gillie stated in the meeting that “amusement parlor” and the term “indoor commercial recreational establishment” were synonymous.
Despite the way in which the appeal application was written, the code requires a special use permit for “commercial recreational establishments (indoor or outdoor),” i.e., “amusement parlors,” not merely to have “commercial recreation (indoor or outdoor),” i.e., “amusements.”
My conclusion would be that all those individuals who were cited for failure to have a special use permit for “Indoor commercial recreational establishments,” and who had three or fewer machines, were done so in error.
Obviously, City Council can revisit this issue at any time and make changes as it sees fit, but for right now, I will stand by my position that I, and the board as a whole, made the correct decision.
GUS W. DYER III
Chairman
City of Danville Board of Zoning Appeals
