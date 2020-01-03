‘Shifty Schiff’ just won’t give up
To the editor:
Several days ago, the Register & Bee published a letter with the headline “Schiff will get to the truth.” I assume the letter writer was referring to President Trump and the campaign’s alleged “collusion” with the Russians.
Since shortly after the election in 2016, Rep. Adam Schiff stated that he had “proof” of collusion and that it was in plain view. After over $35 million was spent by the Mueller investigation and 40 FBI agents interviewed over 50 people and traveled to several foreign countries, no evidence of such collusion was found.
Has Schiff admitted he was wrong? Did he provide his proof to former Special Counselor Robert Mueller, or was he lying for over two years? Have any of the numerous TV anchors on CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC and NBC admitted that they were wrong. No!
Instead, after the collusion failure, he moved over to the phone call between President Trump and the president of Ukraine and made up “fake” dialogue. President Trump then released a transcript of the call that revealed how Schiff had lied again. He then conducted an “investigation” of alleged quid pro quo, which means “this for that,” and then that allegation fell apart.
During the investigation, a recording surfaced of former Vice President Joe Biden bragging of how he had told the former president of Ukraine that he had six hours to fire a prosecutor or Ukraine would lose a billion dollars in aid. The prosecutor was fired, that is the definition of quid pro quo.
I have read the articles of Impeachment authored by Schiff, and there are no crimes alleged in either article. President Trump came up with a nickname for Schiff whom he refers to as “shifty Schiff.” I think that’s quite accurate.
JOHN BRUNS
Callands
