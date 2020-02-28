Celibacy and Catholic sex abuse
To the editor:
The Feb. 23 issue of the Register & Bee, featured a full-page advertisement and letter of apology to the people of Virginia from the Roman Catholic bishop of Richmond and was, perhaps, the most masterfully executed piece of religious propaganda ever to appear in this newspaper.
It may seem unfair to call the picture of the clergyman — presumably the bishop himself — with bowed head and hands clasped in prayer, along with the meticulously worded letter next to him, nothing more than a deceptive effort to influence public opinion on the issue of sexual predation by Roman Catholic priests. But as long as efforts to stop this infamous behavior do not address the root cause of the tragedy, the bishop’s letter and all the re-assurances coming from the bishop’s boss, Pope Francis, are nothing more than a Band-Aid on a cancer.
We have a right to expect transparency among deeply religious people because such people profess to have a love for God and his moral law, which requires us to treat others as we ourselves want to be treated. But it is one of the sad ironies of fallen human nature and human history that there is often more systematic lying in the world of religion than in any other area of human life.
A case in point is a statement made by Pope Paul VI in 1967, and quoted in the Jan. 15 issue of the Register & Bee. Referring to the inflexible Roman Catholic tradition that its priests remain unmarried, the pope called this clerical celibacy “the mark of a heroic soul and imperative call to unique and total love for Christ and His Church.” The statement was brief, but crammed with lies — especially when coming from a man who professed to be the supreme Christian leader of the world. There is not a word in the Bible to suggest that unmarried people love Christ more than married people do. Moreover, knowing, as he must have, that the Apostle Peter — alleged by the Roman Catholic organization to have been the first pope — was a married man, it is evident that Paul VI was lying through his teeth.
And what temerity must this man have had to call Roman Catholic celibacy “the mark of a heroic soul,” when he knew very well that the sexual exploitation of children by Roman Catholic priests was rampant even as he uttered those words, and that it was a disaster traceable to the very introduction of this “celibacy” in the Middle Ages!
As one born in the geographical heart of Roman Catholicism, and having a thorough and unbiased acquaintance with its origins, traditions and history, I have no hesitation in saying that the popes have been the most audacious and bare-faced liars in the history of man. Considering the scope of his claims, it is impossible to find a greater impostor anywhere, and at any time, than Rome’s “Supreme Pontiff.” Pope Francis’ predecessor did not retire. He was rather relieved of his office by the Vatican “powers that be” when it became evident that a man of less age and a lot more ability to fool his followers was needed to handle the huge scandal now confronting Roman Catholicism. The suave, affable, smiling Argentinian — Francis — was their natural choice. But the horrible abuse of children by Rome’s priestly predators will never be honestly addressed until priestly “celibacy” has been declared the unnatural, un-Christian abomination that it is, and thrown out forever. With sincere love for all Roman Catholics, I pray that time may come soon.
MATTEO PACIFICO
Danville
