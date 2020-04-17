Kudos to Roman Eagle Rehabilitation & Health Center
In regards to the article in the Danville Register & Bee, “Majority of outbreaks are in long-term care facilities,” I would like to give a great big “thank you” and kudos to Roman Eagle Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.
My sister is a resident there and has been for almost eleven years. Mr. Dan Setliff, Administrator, Mrs. Cheryl Motley, Don and the entire staff; Office, Social Services, Nursing, Activities, Dietary, Housekeeping, Laundry, Beauty Shop, Maintenance, and Central Supply.
Due to the administration’s quick thinking and actions with imposing quarantine on the facility there have been no cases of COVID-19 in the Skilled Nursing or the Rehab buildings.
Yes it has been difficult as I have not seen my sister in person since the latter part of March, but I applaud the quick actions the facility’s administrators took. They have kept my sister and the other residents safe,
For that, I am humbly thankful. While it is difficult on the part of myself, as a family member and that of the residents, not being able to have visitors, I thank the staff for doing all in their power to make up for it as best they can. They are going above and beyond during this crisis, as it affects us all in our community and our nation.
Be well. Be safe. And God bless you all.
BILLIE WYATT
Danville
Eat your vegetables
With the 50th anniversary of Earth Day upon us on April 22, we are already reducing our carbon footprint during the pandemic by severely curtailing travel. But we can do so much more by cutting our consumption of animal meat and milk products. Yes, that.
A recent article in the respected journal Nature argues that animal agriculture is a major driver of climate change, air and water pollution, depletion of soil and water resources and destruction of wildlife habitats. Oxford University’s prestigious Food Climate Research Network reports that solving the global warming catastrophe requires a massive shift to plant-based eating.
In an environmentally sustainable world, we must replace meat and dairy products with vegetables, fruits and grains, just as we replace fossil fuels with wind, solar and other renewable energy sources. Each of us has a unique opportunity to heal our planet by transitioning to plant-based eating.
We can begin with a 1-minute NY Times food test at https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2019/04/30/climate/your-diet-quiz-global-warming.html. Then, let’s celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day at our supermarket. The internet offers ample advice and recipes.
DARRYL REICHOLSKY
Danville
