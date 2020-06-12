Denver Riggleman endorsed

To the editor:
I first met Denver Riggleman on the campaign trail a few years ago and, after following him through his first term as our 5th District congressman, I am very much impressed with his depth and breadth of knowledge on national and international issues. Denver is a staunch conservative and a far cry from those glad-handing, Cheshire-cat-grinning, liberal politicians hell-bent on freebie handouts to able-bodied people too lazy to work.
That money, called welfare by liberal politicians, is actually the hard-earned tax dollars of hardworking Americans and calling it Welfare is an insult to the intelligence of every taxpayer.
A more appropriate name would be “Foolsfare” for, in time, it not only destroys the recipient’s ability to work but his family also. Today, we have second and third generation freeloaders on “welfare” with no end in sight.
Denver is a true conservative Virginian, born and bred, who cares deeply about our state, nation and people.
His educational background is impeccable and his work with federal intelligence agencies has given him a perspective of world issues seldom seen in politics.
I trust that when we are looking for a replacement for Donald Trump in four years, Denver will be willing to take on that awesome responsibility; I can think of few more capable of doing so.
And for those who would castigate him for blessing the marriage of two long-time political allies and friends, what’s the big deal? It took a great deal of courage to do that. Denver does not champion gay marriage, nor do I. I do champion Denver Riggleman.
JACK DUNAVANT
Halifax
COVID-19 is affecting those with chronic conditions
To the editor:
The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the lives of all Americans right now, especially those with underlying chronic conditions. This includes people living with dementia.
Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month is a critical time to address dementia-related diseases and their impact on families across America. As caregivers, we understand firsthand the impact of dementia.
We advocate for those living with dementia because we recognize issues will not be solved unless voices are heard.
Bringing forward our stories and challenges to our legislators helps to create awareness and to establish policies for those who are vulnerable.
Fortunately, Rep. Denver Riggleman has been a champion in the fight to end Alzheimer’s and all dementia, including co-sponsoring the Improving HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act (HR1873-116) to improve care planning for those diagnosed with dementia. Early diagnosis provides individuals opportunities to maximize time spent engaging in meaningful activities, to interact with important people in their lives, and to allow individuals more time to plan while they are cognitively able to make important legal, financial and end-of-life decisions.
It is only through increased awareness and research funding that we will discover new ways to treat Alzheimer’s and other dementia.
Please join us in thanking Rep. Riggleman’s commitment in the fight to end all dementia.
LISA FOURNIER
Ambassador for the Alzheimer’s Association, 5th District