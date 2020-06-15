COVID-19 testing a great success

COVID-19 testing proves to be quite successful
When I saw in the June 4 issue of the “Register & Bee” banner headline that “Up to 2,000 tests to be given” via a free drive-thru operations for Friday in Danville and Saturday in Chatham, my wife and I decided right away to participate in the COVID-19 drive through testing.
Thinking that there would be a lot of people responding to this testing scheduled for 10 a.m., we decided to go to Bonner Middle School, the site of the testing, at 7:30 a.m. There were eight cars already ahead of us at that time.
Gradually, the number of cars grew that a long line happened.
I would like to salute the Pittsylvania County and the Danville health departments for a well-managed operation. I would like to mention Lindy specifically for a job well done. She was there early all alone getting the information needed from the participants before the test could be done, giving the necessary information as to what to do and what to expect. There were other health department personnels who gave instructions as to how traffic was to proceed. All went smoothly!
As to the type of test that was to be done, the piece of paper that contained our information given to us showed that it was the PCR test which stands for Polymerase Chain Reaction. Research showed that there are different types of laboratory tests use for detecting the Coronavirus disease. The two main categories are: Molecular tests, which look for evidence of active infection. And, the Serology tests, which look for previous infection by detecting the presence of antibodies against the virus. Serology tests are used mainly for surveillance or investigational purposes. They are not used for diagnostic purposes.
I understand why the PCR test was used in this drive through operation. What they did was they made a swab of both our nostrils after they got the papers that told them who we were. The test was so easy and fast, we were out of Bonner Middle School in no time at all. When we left, there was a long line of cars that were still coming in.
Hopefully, the results of this drive through operation will help in telling what the prevalence of the COVID-19 cases is up this point in Danville and in Pittsylvania County because, as of Wednesday, Danville has 58 total cases while Pittsylvania County has 45 total cases. One other thing to appreciate is that the organizers gave us a thank you note for participating. How nice of them!
RODOLFO BABIERA
Danville