To the editor:
This is my reply to the letter on April 22: All Bible questions must be settled by the Bible and not what we think or by the word of some of the preachers from this area.
Take the thief on the cross. No, he was not baptized because he was crucified under the Law of Moses, and no one was baptized until the first sermon was preached on the Day of Pentecost, Acts 2:37-47. And if you read Luke 5:24 Jesus could forgive you of your sins. The word “baptism” is found 22 times in the New Testament and the word “baptized” you can find 61 times. And I do believe Jesus Christ was in love with the sinner to be baptized for the remission of his sins. From the word of God there is no forgiving the sinner if he prays the sinner’s prayer.
Most preachers in this area don’t believe this verse found in Mark 16-18, “All those who believe and are baptized shall be saved; all those who believe not shall be lost forever.
To have the blood of Christ to wash away your sins, you must be baptized in water.
In Romans 6:3-4, the Apostle Paul is telling the early Christians, when we are baptized the sinner goes down into the water and the blood of Christ cleans us of all our sins and they come up a new person. Another verse for all of the nonbelievers to read is found in Matthew 7:21-23.
GLENN CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Danville
