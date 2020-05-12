As restrictions ease, use caution
In our local hospital intensive care unit this past week I went to visit a long time patient of mine whom I had treated in the past for Cardiac issues. He is now in Intensive Care on a ventilator for a different reason, COVID-19. Two more COVID-19 patients were in adjacent rooms also on ventilators.
I watched in admiration as two brave nurses put on their sophisticated respirator masks, gloves & gowns and went into the rooms while I remained outside. These Nurses have families at home but they went in without hesitation, putting themselves in harms way to care for their patients. Because that’s what they do, shift after shift, day after never ending day.
I want to point out that the care of these critically ill patients is taking place not in New York City, not in Detroit but in your hometown hospital and also in another nearby hospital where they had over 12 patients on ventilators at one time.
So even though some people in our community feel that “no news is good news” and we can rapidly return to normal times, I urge you to use caution.
Continue social distancing, hand washing and wearing masks. No news is not always good news. Our hospitals and health departments need to be more transparent about revealing information concerning the number of patients being cared for. The public has the right to be informed and to keep themselves safe.
Gary P Miller, MD FACC
Danville
