Who can be saved?
Regarding the letter on 4/16/2020 about salvation and baptism. Once someone has repented and accepted Jesus as his savior and wants to be a follower it is good to be baptized and one should. But I have been told by more than one preacher that anyone who says Jesus plus something else is absolutely necessary for salvation is teaching false doctrine. In Luke 23:43 at the crucifixion Jesus tells the thief that repents and requests to be remembered in the kingdom, “Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in Paradise.” That thief did not have the opportunity to be baptized (dunked or sprinkled). To say that thief cannot be saved because he was not baptized is to insinuate that Jesus is insufficient or that He is a liar. Now that is false doctrine. Billy Graham was all for baptism, but he is still on good ground regarding the “sinner’s prayer.” So is the sinner who repents and accepts Jesus as Savior on Saturday and then dies in a car accident on his way to be baptized on Sunday.
Robert H. Honea
Danville
