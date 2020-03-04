Late Monday night, the voice of the people was finally heard in the House of Delegates.
After weeks of debate, lobbying by supporters and subterfuge by opponents, the House Privileges and Elections Committee passed, on a bipartisan 13-8 vote, Senate Joint Resolution 18 which would amend the Virginia Constitution to take redistricting power from the General Assembly and create a nonpartisan redistricting commission. All that awaits now is a vote by the full House, and if that succeeds, Virginians will have the final say on the proposed amendment in November.
Last week at this time, it looked as if the decade-long drive to reform Virginia’s redistricting process was dead. Speaker of the House Eileen Filler-Corn refused to schedule a vote by the full body on the House version of the amendment, allowing it die in committee. (The version passed Monday from the state Senate, is not subject to the speaker’s pocket veto and must be voted on by the House.)
Filler-Corn owes her election as speaker to the House members of the Legislative Black Caucus the majority of whom oppose the amendment. Indeed, the 13-8 committee vote was comprised of all nine Republican committee members and four Democrats. When news broke late last Wednesday that the speaker would not call the bill to the floor Feb. 27 — the final, final deadline for action — a storm of protests swept over her office.
Democrats had run on redistricting reform by constitutional amendment in both the 2017 and 2019 Assembly elections. Ever since Republicans redrew House of Delegates districts in 2011 in what federal courts later declared an illegal, unconstitutional racial gerrymander, Democrats had portrayed themselves as principled backers of reform.
In the 2019 session, the constitutional amendment overwhelmingly passed both houses of the General Assembly, but the law requires passage again — with no changes whatsoever — by an Assembly session held after elections for both House and Senate as occurred in 2019.
That’s when things got rough in the House. Del. Cia Price led the charge against the amendment, proposing redistricting reform by legislation only and arguing the amendment didn’t fully protect minorities. Del. Joe Lindsey of Norfolk, chairman of the Privileges and Elections Committee, called the amendment “piss poor” because of the role the Virginia Supreme Court would play if the commission were to deadlock on new maps. The fact a majority of the state justices were approved by Republicans when then controlled the Assembly rendered them “Republican judges” incapable of making objective rulings based on law and precedent … at least in the minds of amendment opponents.
But the motives of the House members of the Legislative Black Caucus are far from pure. In April 2011, every single member of the caucus voted for — and many spoke in favor of — the blatant racial gerrymander the GOP majority imposed. Why? Because caucus members’ seats were protected.
Now, Virginians have a chance to take back their representative government. Bottom line, this amendment would give voters the ability to select their legislators, not the other way around. We urge the full House to take up SJ 18 swiftly and pass it. Now.
