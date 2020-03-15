"Keep calm and carry on.”
It’s not often that sage advice on a matter of national and global importance can be imparted from an internet meme, but these are strange times we live in, folks.
We could add to that take on the stereotypical British stiff upper lip “… and wash your hands” or “… and don’t touch your face” — good advice from scientists and medical experts. And from us, simply this: “… and chill out.”
The constant flow of news over the last week especially has unnerved many Americans. The coronavirus making its steady spread across the globe from western China to the Middle East to Europe and, finally to the United States. The exponential rise in infection numbers and deaths. The plunge in the financial markets that has wiped out just about all of the gains of the last three years as traders worry about global supply chains, falling demand for consumer goods and the oil war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Cultural events being cancelled across the country, including some of the biggest sporting events of the year such as the NCAA’s “March Madness” basketball tournament. Colleges and universities sending students home for the foreseeable future and planning online instruction.
This is not a case of the news media hyping a “nothing-burger” for ratings or to sell newspapers. This isn’t #FakeNews being propagated on social media to unnerve the population. This isn’t one political party manufacturing a crisis to use against a president of another party in an election year. It is a real threat, a real challenge, to the nation and to the world that we must take seriously and confront.
Ever since the novel coronavirus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019, epidemiologists have been worried. The numbers of infections started out so low they would almost escape attention. But then they started to multiply — exponentially — along with deaths. The authoritarian Chinese government clamped down on information about the growing epidemic, censoring information and jailing individuals who tried to inform the public.
Eventually, though, the enormity of the crisis became such that it couldn’t be ignored, but by then, the virus had escaped into the wild and begun its spread across the globe.
The effect of the virus in Italy was what finally grabbed the attention of most Americans. With rapid escalations in the number of positive tests for infection, hospitalizations and deaths, Italian leaders first locked down the industrial north of the country, effectively quarantining a quarter of the population; now, the entire country is on lockdown with only grocery stores and pharmacies allowed to remain open. Modeling released just Friday suggest Spain, France, Germany and Great Britain could experience rapid escalations in the next couple of weeks, mirroring the Italian situation.
And yes, the United States will have a nationwide public health crisis to deal with, too. The virus is already in the U.S. population and has been since the early days of the pandemic.
So what can we do?
First, heed advice from medical experts and scientists. If anyone tries to convince you the novel coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, is no worse than the flu or that more people die from the flu each year, don’t listen. Such a person, first, most likely doesn’t know what he’s talking about, second, doesn’t understand the scientific and mathematical principles behind the spread of the disease and, third, has an agenda at play that’s not in your best interest.
Don’t wildly share anything and everything about the coronavirus online on social media. There’s a lot of misinformation — and deliberate disinformation — out there. Use a factchecking website such as Snopes before you post anything. Look to legitimate news media outlets for objective reporting and solid medical and scientific analysis.
Second, be prepared. The last time something of this scope struck nationwide was the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic. No one is suggesting anything as deadly as that pandemic, but that is the scope of infections experts say we could see. Indeed, the chief medical adviser to Congress last week told congressional leaders we could see between 70 million and 150 million Americans become infected.
Treat the outbreak as you would any natural disaster — think of it as a Category 5 hurricane just off the coast that’s about to strike land. Have your supply of medicines fully stocked. Dust off the cookbook and start planning meals at home. Follow sound medical and scientific advice from experts.
Third, don’t panic. A trunkful of toilet paper is totally unnecessary. Bidding $32 on eBay for a dispenser of hand sanitizer is crazy. Just use common sense.
Oh, and #WashYourHands … and #DontTouchYourFace.
