Just how important the Framers of the U.S. Constitution considered a census to be can be discerned by how prominently they placed it in the republic’s founding document. Article I, Section 2 of the Constitution lays out the basic requirements for the once-every-10-years census and how the information will be used, namely “Representatives and direct Taxes shall be apportioned among the several States... according to their respective Numbers … .”
Including the first census conducted in 1790, there have been 22 in the history of the republic, with the next enumeration coming April 15. States and localities across the nation have been preparing for the 2020 Census for years with much riding on the numbers we’ll garner from the decennial count.
When the Constitution was written in 1787, America was a much different nation than it is today. Only property-owning white males could vote; the foundation of the economy was chattel slavery; and mercantilism was only just emerging as an economic precursor to American capitalism. Southern states, which possessed the vast majority of enslaved Africans, insisted on the census count their “property” for determining seats in the House of Representatives, but not as a “full” person, rather as three-fifths of a human being.
Over the years, the scope of the U.S. Census has broadened as the nation has grown. Originally, just a count of the residents of the states used for apportionment of representatives in Congress and taxes, it became a snapshot of who and what the country was at that particular moment in history. By 1810, the census included data on manufacturing and the value of the products produced; in the 1850 census, the federal government directed the Census Bureau collect data on a range of social policy matters including taxation, poverty and crime rates. By 1890, the census had become so complex — it took almost a decade to tabulate the data and then it was time for the next census — the process was mechanized with the use of “tabulating machines” invented by Herman Hollerith. The punch-card machines cut the time required to process the data to a mere two and a half years.
Today, the population and social data collected is used for much than just determining representation in Congress and taxes. Federal money for social service programs, education and health care is based on census figures. In the private sector, businesses use the data to assist in planning expansions. The Department of Justice uses the data in enforcing the nation’s civil rights laws. The list goes on and on.
One thing the census is not is a count just of citizens — it is a count of persons residing in the United States. Citizens, non-citizens legal residents (green-card holders), non-citizen long-term visitors and undocumented immigrants. In past years, several communities have been hit by “undercounts,” affecting not just their actual numbers in the greater society but their representation when it comes to disbursement of federal aid and programs. In the 1970 census, for example, demographers and statisticians believe more than 6 percent of African Americans went uncounted, a huge number. In the same census, non-Hispanic whites of European descent were undercounted by less than 2 percent.
All of which is why state and local governments put such importance on accurate census data and collection.
Households will receive census packets in the mail between March 12 and March 24; April 1 is the official “census day.” Local governments have been conducting awareness campaigns for the last several months to prepare residents for the census and to stress the importance of participating. Historically, poor communities or non-white communities have lower participation rates, which tends to distort the data and harm those very communities. For example, Title I education dollars are apportioned based on the number of low-income families; an under-count of those families, the result of non-participation in the census, cuts the dollars, designed to help those very families and children in school, which would come from the federal government.
Between May and July, census canvassers will be fanning out across the country, seeking to compile data from those households that haven’t responded to the mailed census forms coming later this month.
So when you get your packet in the mail or when an enumerator comes knocking at your front door, step on it! Your community is counting on you.
