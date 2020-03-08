It’s often been said, only half in jest, that Virginia is really two states inside the boundaries of one. The booming economic powerhouse of Northern Virginia in the back yard of the nation’s capital, the vitally important military hub in Tidewater with the largest U.S. Navy base in the country and Newport News Shipbuilding, the political and banking centers in the Richmond region … and the rest of Virginia.
The population of the Old Dominion is an estimated 8.5 million, with the vast majority of those residents living in the “Golden Crescent” from Northern Virginia to Richmond to Tidewater. It’s why more and more districts in the General Assembly are in those urban areas — because that’s where the people live. It’s why, at election time, you see maps of state with vast swaths of counties colored red for Republican victories as opposed to only a few localities colored blue for Democrats — because people vote, not trees.
But the urban-rural divide is not just economic and political; it’s also a social and cultural in nature. And it’s deepening day by day.
That goes a long way in explaining why Gov. Ralph Northam, who himself grew up on the rural Eastern Shore of Virginia, initiated the Virginia Local Government Exchange which kicked off earlier this year. Modeled on the Sister Cities International program, localities from both sides of this urban-rural divide would be paired off, with elected and appointed officials and civic leaders from each developing close working relationships with their counterparts as a way of opening the eyes of both to worlds they likely aren’t that familiar with.
The first two pairings link two economically vigorous and culturally diverse localities in Northern Virginia with two localities in Southside and Southwest Virginia that have, to be honest, been buffeted by changing economic and demographic trends. The city of Norton and Wise County have been paired with Alexandria in Northern Virginia, and Danville with Loudoun County, which has been ranked as one of the fastest growing counties in the entire country for each of the last several years.
In announcing the exchange program, Gov. Northam was hopeful what it might accomplish. “The idea is simple — it’s much easier to understand a distant place when you see it, talk to the people who live there, get to know one another and exchange ideas,” he said. “This is a way to move beyond politics that too often pits communities against each other. This program is designed to help localities learn about each other’s challenges and opportunities, and view other regions of the state as partners, not competitors.”
It’s that last part — “view other regions of the state as partners, not competitors” — that we want to focus on.
Southside and Southwest Virginia are challenged in many ways: economically, demographically and educationally. Traditional industries such as coal, tobacco, textiles and furniture that once made these regions prosperous have all but disappeared, and populations have fallen as a result. But localities such as Loudoun have their own sets of problems and challenges: population growth outstripping the ability of infrastructure to handle it, the high cost of educating children from across a myriad of cultures and for whom English may not be their primary language, a lack of a true sense of community.
Each of the four participating localities will put together a delegation of local elected and appointed officials, state legislators and civic stakeholders who will visit their paired communities over the next several months on “get to know you” trips. They’ll then develop an itinerary for future visits that will acquaint their counterparts with the attributes, challenges and economic development plans for their localities.
It’s fair to say that more than a few residents of, say, Northern Virginia might view the less-well-off localities in Southside or Southwest as “moochers,” living off the state taxes Northern Virginians pay to Richmond but rarely see come back to their areas in sufficient amounts. And it’s also fair to say that more than a few folks in rural Southwest or Southside see Northern Virginia as not the “real” Virginia, whatever that’s supposed to mean.
How the exchange — a partnership between the governor’s office, the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, the Virginia Association of Counties and the Virginia Municipal League — plays out in the coming months and years is anyone’s guess. The most important thing we see coming out of it is found as part of the name of the one of the partners: community development. When people of disparate parts of the state can come together, learn about and learn from each other and develop working relationships that cross any artificial divides between them, “community” is built. A sense of shared purpose for the betterment of all. Especially in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
