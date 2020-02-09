Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA...NORTH CAROLINA... ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT RANDOLPH AFFECTING CHARLOTTE AND HALIFAX COUNTIES DAN RIVER NEAR DANVILLE AFFECTING CASWELL...ROCKINGHAM...CITY OF DANVILLE AND PITTSYLVANIA COUNTIES DAN RIVER AT PACES AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY DAN RIVER AT SOUTH BOSTON AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY MODERATE FLOODING CONTINUED ON THE DAN RIVER FROM PACES TO SOUTH BOSTON. THE DAN RIVER HAS CRESTED AT PACES AND WAS BEGINNING TO CREST AT SOUTH BOSTON. MINOR FLOODING CONTINUED ON THE DAN RIVER AT DANVILLE, WHERE THE RIVER HAS CRESTED AND CONTINUED TO FALL. MINOR FLOODING CONTINUED ON THE ROANOKE RIVER AT RANDOLPH. THE RIVER HAD CRESTED AND WILL CONTINUE TO FALL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS...THE WATER MAY BE MUCH DEEPER THAN YOU THINK. GRAPHICAL FORECAST INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/RNK (LOWER CASE). CLICK ON 'RIVERS & LAKES'. THE NEXT SCHEDULED STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED AROUND NOON. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE DAN RIVER NEAR DANVILLE. * UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON. * AT 03AM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 21.4 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 21.0 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY 7AM. * IMPACT...AT 21.0 FEET...FLOODING AT RIVER DISTRICT TOWERS. MINOR FLOODING ALONG RIVER STREET. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 29.1 FEET ON APR 26 2017. &&