Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA... VIRGINIA... DAN RIVER NEAR WENTWORTH AFFECTING ROCKINGHAM COUNTY DAN RIVER NEAR DANVILLE AFFECTING CASWELL...ROCKINGHAM...CITY OF DANVILLE AND PITTSYLVANIA COUNTIES DAN RIVER AT PACES AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY DAN RIVER AT SOUTH BOSTON AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY ONE TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAS FALLEN ACROSS THE HEADWATERS OF THE DAN RIVER, WITH ANOTHER TWO TO THREE INCHES LIKELY OVER THE NEXT 12 HOURS. THIS WILL RESULT IN MINOR RIVER FLOODING ALONG THE DAN RIVER LATER TODAY, LIKELY LASTING INTO THE WEEKEND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS...THE WATER MAY BE MUCH DEEPER THAN YOU THINK. LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR FAVORITE MEDIA OUTLET FOR LATER STATEMENTS OR WARNINGS. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RAH HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE DAN RIVER NEAR DANVILLE * FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL SATURDAY AFTERNOON * AT 09AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 7.4 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 21.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY AFTER MIDNIGHT TOMORROW AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 25.4 FEET BY TOMORROW EARLY AFTERNOON.THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY SATURDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 26.0 FEET...FLOOD WATER BEGINS TO AFFECT THE DANVILLE UTILITIES COMPLEX AND THE PUBLIC WORKS COMPLEX, * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 25.3 FEET ON APR 25 2017. &&