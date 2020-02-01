By J.R. FERGUSON
Dear Kobe,
Thank you.
Thank you for filling the huge void in the NBA when Michael Jordan retired from basketball; you gave us another glimpse of greatness.
Thank you for giving us a reason to stay up late and watch you do amazing things that would inspire us for tomorrow.
Thank you for your relentless pursuit of excellence and your unwavering will to succeed.
Thank you for showing us how to let our haters and naysayers motivate us to achieve our goals.
Thank you for giving us a reason to cheer, even when life was hard, the days were long and times were tough.
Thank you for showing us that paying to see greatness is always worth the price of admission.
Thank you for not always playing the percentages, for teaching us in life there are no bad shots, and that life is not about how many shots you miss but the ones you make.
Thank you for teaching us the importance of prioritizing God and Family (in that order); it made us better fathers, mothers, sisters and brothers.
Thank you for teaching us to mend broken relationships, to forgive and forget, no matter how deep the scar.
Thank you for showing us how to maximize our time, and to not waste a single step or motion.
Thank you for teaching us to watch film, rewind the tape and make corrections and improvements on every single detail.
Thank you for teaching us you don’t have to be the most gifted person in the room to be the hardest working person in the room.
Thank you for teaching us that it is not the destination that makes us who we are, but that the journey is far more important.
Thank you for showing us that when we shoot air balls, God is not saying no; he’s saying not yet.
Thank you for the two most memorable free throws in history; they weren’t free, but demonstrated perseverance in the face of adversity.
Thank you for demonstrating the intricacies of an athlete and how they should do more than shut up and dribble.
Thank you for showing this generation that you can master a craft, be intelligent and achieve great things, even if you choose not to go to college.
Thank you for always showing up and giving your all — with broken fingers, the flu, separated shoulders, twisted ankles and a torn Achilles, you taught us we have a responsibility to press on, even when life hurts or is uncomfortable.
Thank you for the times you made us laugh, the times you made us cry, the times you made us cheer, the times you made us boo, the times you made us stand, the times you made us sit, the times you made us proud and the times you disappointed; you reminded us that we are all human.
Thank you for the great debates that no one will ever win and that will go on forever; the barbershop will never be the same.
Lastly, thank you for the Mamba Mentality. You taught us that this mindset supersedes the sport of basketball and made it relevant to our everyday lives. You taught us to set goals and then make a plan to achieve those goals. You challenged us to be the best at what we do, and give 110 percent each day. You taught us that being clutch isn’t just about making baskets, it’s doing what it takes to make things happen for our family, our friends and most importantly achieving our dreams. You taught us the Mamba Mentality is an attitude. It’s not taking no for an answer or refusing to fail, it’s about pushing your body and mind beyond limits you never thought possible.
Dear Kobe,
The everyday hard-working people thank you for reminding us our lives are what we make it. We thank you for inspiring us to not give up on our dreams and to set goals to reach our destiny. We thank you for motivating a whole generation of athletes, doctors, lawyers, teachers, firefighters, policeman, first responders, accountants and entrepreneurs to inspire, aspire, dream, believe and achieve.
Dear Kobe,
Thanks for the memories.
Ferguson, a resident of Danville, is an eighth-grade history and geography teacher at Tunstall Middle School He played basketball for George Washington High School and Ferrum College. He wrote this column for the Register & Bee.
