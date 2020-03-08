Allen: Coverage was over the top, sensationalistic
By MARCUS ALLEN
I am writing because I was appalled by the Register & Bee’s coverage of the homicides in Danville and Pittsylvania County on March 4.
A Register & Bee reporter was at the scene of the Danville homicide before the police were able to fully respond and begin their investigation. He could be seen walking around, knocking on neighbor’s doors, asking for quotes. This was while the police department was still investigating the homicide.
To make matters worse, the reporter posted a quick, developing-story article on the newspaper’s website and Facebook page before the wife of the deceased was notified. She was notified when she opened her Facebook and saw the article. She rushed home to check on her husband. She was greeted by the police ... and the reporter standing to the side, holding his notepad and pen. He listened in as she received what I can only imagine is the most devastating, soul-shattering news of her life. He put pen to paper and shared that intimate moment with the world. That portion of the article that was subsequently posted is not newsworthy. Quoting the wife without her permission is not newsworthy.
The Register & Bee reporter is not writing the next great American novel. He does not need to add “color” to his article by writing about this moment. He violated the privacy of a victim of crime to serve his own ends of writing a flowery novella, instead of writing a news article.
Just when I thought the appalling reporting was over, I heard the echoes of another Register & Bee reporter as he said to his colleague, “Hold my beer.”
The second reporter arrived to the scene where two people were found dead from gunshot wounds in Pittsylvania County. He started taking pictures. For some reason, Mr. Ayers forgot about the basics of journalism ethics (see “Society of Professional Journalists: Code of Ethics”) and took pictures of a minor child being held by deputies. This minor child was found in the car with the victims.
The reporter not only took pictures of the back of the child’s head, he also took a picture showing the face of the child. Let that sink in. He took a picture of the face of a minor victim of a crime. But what makes matters worse is that these pictures were posted on the newspaper’s website and Facebook page. And worse than that, the pictures were posted before the next of kin of the victims were notified. To my knowledge, at the time of my writing, the next of kin still have not been notified. I hope they are not notified by your article and the pictures attached to it. Imagine sitting at your desk at work, opening Facebook, and seeing a picture of your grandchild on Facebook in relation to an article about two people being shot to death in a car.
It is my hope that the Register & Bee steps away from this form of sensationalist news reporting. I firmly believe in the critical importance of local newspapers, but this type of reporting does nothing more than attempt to sell newspapers at the expense of basic human decency. If this type of reporting continues, I hope that local residents will join me in not financially supporting your newspaper and will, instead, stand idly by while your printing presses are relegated to being dust-ridden relics of a bygone age of ethical news reporting.
Allen is a resident of Danville.
Owens: Editor: Our news reporters are the eyes and ears of this community
* * *
By MICHAEL L. OWENS
I can understand the emotional turmoil everyone must feel over the loss of life in our community, especially when it happens in such a callous fashion as appears to have occurred in Danville and Gretna on Wednesday. But the assertion that the Register & Bee’s coverage evolved as it did in an effort to sensationalize the events is an affront to which I must disagree.
As a newspaper, our job is to work as humans to describe the life of humans so that it can be read by humans. In other words, we write what we see with our eyes and our hearts. To do anything less would be to whitewash and sterilize events to the point that all humanity and context have been stripped.
Our story of a fatal shooting in Danville focused not just on the fact that a man many readers might not know is gone, but it crystallized over the grief of a woman who did know him. Her agony is real. Her wailing is real. And it is a consequence of someone we have yet to identify pulling a trigger many times. The image of police officers scouring a neighborhood’s streets and lawns for evidence is one that our reporter has witnessed many times at various locations throughout the region. But the sound and image of that woman in grief resonated with him so thoroughly that it took center stage of his recollections as he sat down to type his story. Although many of us might not personally know that woman, we do, as a community, understand loss. And our coverage of that shooting would have fallen short had it not been a story about loss.
Our coverage of two fatal shootings in Gretna revolved not on the fact that a yet-to-be-named man and woman died at the pulls of a trigger, unseen although out in a public place. Instead, it centered on an infant boy, alive and unharmed despite being in the midst of tragedy. Even though most readers likely do not know this boy’s name, he is real to us because he is young and innocent and his heart still beats. He is real because we saw him in the arms of a law enforcement officer, all the while playing with a strip of crime-scene tape. Because he is real, the fatal shooting of a pair of adults without names is real. And the simple retelling of an infant playing with crime-scene tape encapsulates the true horror of what our second reporter covering this incident witnessed. To have simply said that an infant boy was pulled from the car alive would have tossed aside the true context, as if in a sparsely worded teletype, of what actually took place across the street from that Dairy Queen.
Our retelling of the day’s events accompanied by photographs of how they played out before our very eyes is far from an attempt to sensationalize anything. I can say with all honesty that we strive to paint in words for our readers the very picture that will stick with us when we go to bed each night. It’s the picture the community should see if it truly wants to understand what happened to their neighbors. Anything less would be a disservice not just to you, the reader, but also to the people who lived and died.
Owens is the managing editor of the Register & Bee.
