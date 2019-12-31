GRETNA, Va. Margie "Marge" Mayhew Younger, age 99, of Gretna, died Sunday, December 29, 2019. Born April 20, 1920 in Pittsylvania County, she was a daughter of the late George Calvin Mayhew and Myrtle Shelton Mayhew. She was predeceased by her husband, Reese McCormick Younger; one brother, Lanier Mayhew; and two sisters, Hazel Rowland and Barbara Bowler. Mrs. Younger was a member of Greenfield Baptist Church and she was a home maker. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchilren. She also enjoyed going out to eat and baking cakes and pies for family and friends. She is survived by one son, Wayne Younger and wife, Ann of Gretna; two brothers, Stover "Poky" Mayhew of Gretna, and Reed Mayhew of Gretna; two grandchildren, Tim Younger of Chatham, and Sheri Wilmoth and husband, Clint of Gretna; and three great-grandchildren, Tyler Younger and wife, Shannon of Starkville, Miss., Reese Wilmoth of Houston, Texas, and Travis Younger and wife, Carley of Yorktown. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Gretna Burial Park by the Rev. R.G. Rowland. The family will receive friends at the residence. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
Younger, Marge Mayhew
To plant a tree in memory of Marge Younger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.