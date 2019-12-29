Mary Ann Schofield Yates has departed this world to be with her Lord and Savior in heaven. She passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 8:05 p.m. at Riverside Health & Rehab on Riverside Dr. in Danville, Virginia, where she was a resident for four years. She was born on September 11, 1945, in Danville, Va., to the late Carl Franklin Schofield and Irene Burgess Schofield. Mary was of the Pentecostal faith and was a follower of SBN network and Kingdom Point in Ridgeway, Va. She is survived by her children, Linda Finch (Bill), Carroll Yates Jr. (Dina), Carolyn Covington (Freddie), and Jeffrey Yates; grandchildren, Charlie Snead (Alican), William Yates (Sandra), Elaine Clayton (Jessie), Trenton Covington, Melodie Scearce (Thomas), Zachariah Covington, Crystal Rominger (Mikey), and Lisa Francis (Mike); fourteen great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and niece, Vickie Collins Mary was predeceased by her husband, Carroll E Yates Sr.; parents, Irene Burgess Schofield and Carl Franklin Schofield; siblings, Clyde Barksdale Schofield, John Noel Schofield and Alma Mae Schofield. Mary was the last of her immediate family to go to be with the Lord. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Swicegood Funeral Home with Pastor Marcus Heffinger officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park. At other times, the family will be at the residence of her daughter, Linda Finch, 213 Stratford Place, Danville, Va. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Yates family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
Service information
Dec 30
Visitation
Monday, December 30, 2019
12:30PM-1:30PM
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
Dec 30
Funeral Service
Monday, December 30, 2019
2:00PM
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
