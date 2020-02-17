Perry "P.J." Jackson Yarboro Mr. Perry "P.J." Jackson Yarboro, age 80, of Danville, Va., went to meet his Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Yarboro was born on August 26, 1939, in Roxboro, N.C., to the late Obie Nichol Yarboro Sr. and Flora Jackson McCann Yarboro. He was a conductor for Norfolk Southern Railroad for 38 years, until his health started to decline. He was a consultant for the restoration of the caboose at the Science Center and was a member of Holland Road Baptist Church. He loved farming, fixing things, driving his tractor and taking care of his family. He also helped with the music and sound for the Yarboro Family Gospel Group. He was our #1 fan. Mr. Yarboro is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Helen Marie Snead Yarboro of the home; children, Connie Y. Gibbs (Mark), Perry Daryl Yarboro, April D. Yarboro and Gina Y. Hampton; grandchildren, Dallas Wilcox (Lynette), Madelyn Gibbs, Dakota Hampton, Keighley Yarboro and Keagan Yarboro; great-grandchildren, Nicolas, Abigail, Gracie and Christal Wilcox; sisters, Ann Y. Yancey and Nell Y. Garrett; brother, Nathaniel Yarboro; along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Yarboro was predeceased by sisters, Doreen Y. Morton and Jennie Y. Williamson; and one brother, Obie Nichol Yarboro Jr. Graveside services will be conducted on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 11 a.m, at Floral Hills Memory Gardens with the Reverend James Mayes officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday night from 6:30 until 8 p.m. at Swicegood Funeral Home. At other times, the family will be receiving friends at the residence, 203 Cascade Lane (off Shady Grove Rd.), Providence, NC 27315. We would like to say a special "Thank you" to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care for the wonderful care they gave Daddy until his last breath. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Yarboro family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

Service information

Feb 18
Visitation
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
6:30PM-8:00PM
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
Feb 19
Graveside Service
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
11:00AM
Floral Hills Memory Gardens
Highway 58 East
Danville, VA 24540
