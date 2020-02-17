Perry "P.J." Jackson Yarboro Mr. Perry "P.J." Jackson Yarboro, age 80, of Danville, Va., went to meet his Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Yarboro was born on August 26, 1939, in Roxboro, N.C., to the late Obie Nichol Yarboro Sr. and Flora Jackson McCann Yarboro. He was a conductor for Norfolk Southern Railroad for 38 years, until his health started to decline. He was a consultant for the restoration of the caboose at the Science Center and was a member of Holland Road Baptist Church. He loved farming, fixing things, driving his tractor and taking care of his family. He also helped with the music and sound for the Yarboro Family Gospel Group. He was our #1 fan. Mr. Yarboro is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Helen Marie Snead Yarboro of the home; children, Connie Y. Gibbs (Mark), Perry Daryl Yarboro, April D. Yarboro and Gina Y. Hampton; grandchildren, Dallas Wilcox (Lynette), Madelyn Gibbs, Dakota Hampton, Keighley Yarboro and Keagan Yarboro; great-grandchildren, Nicolas, Abigail, Gracie and Christal Wilcox; sisters, Ann Y. Yancey and Nell Y. Garrett; brother, Nathaniel Yarboro; along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Yarboro was predeceased by sisters, Doreen Y. Morton and Jennie Y. Williamson; and one brother, Obie Nichol Yarboro Jr. Graveside services will be conducted on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 11 a.m, at Floral Hills Memory Gardens with the Reverend James Mayes officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday night from 6:30 until 8 p.m. at Swicegood Funeral Home. At other times, the family will be receiving friends at the residence, 203 Cascade Lane (off Shady Grove Rd.), Providence, NC 27315. We would like to say a special "Thank you" to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care for the wonderful care they gave Daddy until his last breath. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Yarboro family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
+1
+1
Service information
Feb 18
Visitation
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
6:30PM-8:00PM
6:30PM-8:00PM
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
Guaranteed delivery before Perry's Visitation begins.
Feb 19
Graveside Service
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Floral Hills Memory Gardens
Highway 58 East
Danville, VA 24540
Highway 58 East
Danville, VA 24540
Guaranteed delivery before Perry's Graveside Service begins.
Tags
MOST POPULAR
-
After months-long visit to China, Danville woman in voluntary quarantine amid coronavirus outbreak
-
Bogus call of someone shot with arrow in Danville turns up stolen firearms, bulletproof vest, ski masks
-
Danville man to serve 20 years for 2018 drug-related death of infant daughter
-
In last-minute plea, Danville woman gets 20 years for drug-related death of infant
-
Two plead guilty in death of Danville infant; documents show both told police they were using and dealing drugs
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.