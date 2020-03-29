Terry Layne Wyatt, 62, of Providence, N.C., unexpectedly went to his eternal home with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Mr. Wyatt was born November 11, 1957, to Shirley Brooks Holley, and the late Carroll Gene Wyatt. Terry was married to Denise Haley Wyatt. Mr. Wyatt was employed at Goodyear, was a dedicated Deacon of Forest Lawn Baptist Church, and a devoted husband, dad, grandfather (known as Papa T), and friend to all who knew him. Terry was a veteran of the Vietnam-era conflict having proudly served in the United States Marines. In addition to his wife and mother, Terry is also survived by his son, Jason Wyatt (Rebecca); two sisters, Karen Willis (Ray), Greta Reese (Tracy); two brothers, Larry Wyatt (Nancy), Jerry Wyatt (Cindy); two grandchildren, Kathryn Wyatt and Ryan Wyatt; father-in-law, Charles Haley; and step-father, Richard Holley. Terry was predeceased by his son, Philip Wyatt, his father, Carroll Wyatt; and his mother-in-law, Betty Haley. A private graveside service will be held at Highland Burial Park with Pastor Tim Rogers officiating. A celebration of Terry's life will take place at a later date. Although Terry's departure was unexpected, his impact on our lives in this world is everlasting. It's sometimes said, you don't know what you have until it's gone. That was not true with Terry. We all felt the depth of his love and his joyful service. He will be missed dearly. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Watt family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Service information
Mar 30
Graveside-Private
Monday, March 30, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Highland Burial Park
3049 North Main Street
Danville, VA 24540
3049 North Main Street
Danville, VA 24540
