Lewis L. Wyatt, 81, of Reidsville, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Moses Cone Hospital. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Highland Burial Park in Danville, Va. with the Rev. Mark Christy officiating. Masonic graveside rites will be performed by the Jefferson Penn Masonic Lodge #384 AF and AM. Lew was born in Java, Va. to the late James W. Wyatt and Nettie Barksdale Wyatt. He worked 41 years for Transco Gas Pipeline in several states before moving from Alabama to North Carolina, where he retired in 1998. He was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Jefferson Penn Masonic Lodge #384 AF & AM in Reidsville, N.C. and the Arcana Lodge #580 F & AM in Austin, Pa. as well as a member of Woodmont United Methodist Church. He was an avid trapshooter and won the NC State Handicap Championship in 2012, and a member of the Rockingham County Gun Club. He loved fishing, woodworking, flying model airplanes, traveling and enjoyed teaching shooting sports and gun safety to youth. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sandy C. Wyatt; sons, Lee Wyatt Jr. and wife, Kelly of High Rolls, N.M. and Steve Wyatt of Boone, N.C.; grandchildren, Samuel Wyatt and wife, Emma, Luke Wyatt and wife, Brittany, Jonah Wyatt, Margaret Gaughan and husband, Paul, Hannah Simons and husband, Andrew, Chloe, Ruth, Silas, Esther, Orion and Mary Wyatt; 14 great- grandchildren; brothers, Wallace Wyatt and wife, Rhonda; sister, Faye Duderstadt and husband, John; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to Brenner Children's Hospital, In honor of Lewis L Wyatt, P.O. Box 570121, Winston Salem, NC 27157 or Woodmont United Methodist Church, 1926 Richardson Drive, Reidsville, NC 27320 Wilkerson Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
