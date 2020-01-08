JAVA, Va. Loren Drew Wright, age 24, of Java, entered into rest on Sunday, January 5, 2020. He was born on June 13, 1995, in Winston-Salem, N.C., the son of Larry Dwayne (Jodie) Wright and Angie (Tony) McLawhorn. He was a fun-loving man, who was always there for others in a time of need. He loved making others laugh and being with family and friends. His biggest passions were being outside, hunting, fishing, and riding in his truck. He was an animal lover, most of all his dog Jack. He also loved working at AMTHOR Intl. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Lindsey (Jay) Chambers; his paternal grandmother, Elaine (James) Pietsch; his maternal grandparents, Thomas "Steve" Doss and Sherrilon Doss; his girlfriend, Kayleigh Morgan; as well as numerous loving cousins, aunts, and uncles. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Laurence Dean Wright. Funeral services will be conducted at Scott Funeral Home on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Bob Paddock officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Burial Park. The family will receive friends at Scott Funeral Home on Friday, from 1 until 2 p.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Pittsylvania Pet Center, 11880 US-29, Chatham, VA 24531. Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Wright family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Loren Wright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments