Edward "ED" Carter Wrenn Edward "ED" Carter Wrenn, age 89, passed away peacefully at his home on March 12, 2020. He was born in Danville, Va., on September 5, 1930, the son of the late Joseph Aubrey Wrenn and Susie Carter Wrenn. Ed graduated from George Washington Senior High School where he was an All-State football player. Ed was a general contractor specializing in tile, marble work and home renovations. He was a skilled craftsman and business owner and his work is visible throughout the community. Ed loved his family beyond anything. He took pride in being a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, with gardening being one his favorite things to do. It always filled his heart to grow tomatoes and share them with everyone who visited him. Ed is survived by sons R.E. Carter Wrenn and wife Page, Raleigh, NC; R. David Wrenn and wife Lorrie, Providence, NC; daughters Barbara A. Wrenn, Yanceyville, NC, Lelia R. Wrenn, Chapel-Hill, NC, April Wrenn Davis and husband Mike, Greenville, NC. He was preceded in death by children Susie Wrenn and Brian Edward Wrenn, and siblings Miller Wrenn, Susan Martin, Frances Wrenn, Mary Spooner, and Ann Jones. Ed is also survived by grandchildren, John G. Wrenn (Christine), Stephanie Tickle and husband, Leo, Emily Wrenn and husband, Shannon Horrigan, Cress Wrenn and husband, Casey Kells, Michael E. Davis II, Dylan A. Davis, Owen E. Wrenn, and Brian Aidan Wrenn; and great-grandchildren, Andrew Tickle (Kelsey) and Josephine R. Manning. He was preceded in death by grandchildren, Nicholas Davis and Tyler Davis. A memorial service will be held at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 1705 Shady Grove Road, Providence, NC 27315, on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. James Kim and the Rev. Howard James officiating. The burial will be held following the service in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence VFD or Shady Grove United Methodist Church Capital Improvement Fund.
