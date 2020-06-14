Gary Lynn Worley II, 30, of Pelham, N.C., departed this life on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Gary was born in Chapel Hill, N.C., on October 9, 1989, the son of Gary Lynn Worley and Michelle Renee Hall. Gary worked in the HVAC Industry and was of the Baptist faith. Survivors in addition to his parents, include two sisters, Heather Smith (Allen), Mary Beth Worley; a nephew, Parker Smith; paternal grandfather, Ronnie Wayne Worley (Joyce Hancock); maternal grandmother, Carol Casey; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by grandparents, Mary Lou Worley, Harold Hall. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the graveside at Lively Stones Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by the Rev. Mike Kent. The family will be at Ronnie Wayne Worley residence, 2828 Red Marshall Rd Pelham, NC 27311. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Worley family.
Worley, Gary Lynn
To plant a tree in memory of Gary Worley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.