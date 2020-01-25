Miss Lilley M. Word, 63, of 428 N. Main Street, Chatham, Virginia, departed this life on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Centra Gretna Medical Center. Born June 30, 1956 in Pittsylvania County, she was the daughter of the late Mapel M. Word and Verna Towler Word. Miss Word was last employed as a cashier at 57 Super-et and was a member of the Rosebud Baptist Church, where she served as usher. Those left to cherish her memories are one brother, Darwon Russell (Teinesha) of Fort Lee, Virginia; two aunts, Susie Harris of Climax, Virginia, and Ruby Johnson (Samuel) of Chatham, Virginia; one great aunt, Mildred Carter of Chatham, Virginia; five nieces; her close friend, Thomas Pannell of Chatham, Virginia, and a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of life for Miss Word will be conducted on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Rosebud Baptist Church with Pastor Joan Tarpley-Robinson, eulogist. Interment will follow at Carter Memorial Gardens, in Chatham, Virginia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service on Monday at the church. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
Word, Lilley M.
Service information
Jan 27
Visitation
Monday, January 27, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Rosebud Missionary Baptist Church
210 Rosebud Road
Chatham, VA 24531
Jan 27
Funeral Service
Monday, January 27, 2020
1:00PM
Rosebud Missionary Baptist Church
210 Rosebud Road
Chatham, VA 24531
Jan 27
Interment
Monday, January 27, 2020
12:00AM
Carter Memorial Gardens
1556 Beverly Heights Road
Chatham, VA 24531
