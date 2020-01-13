Jacqueline Marie Myers Wooding was born December 28, 1970, in Danville Virginia to Wille Myers and Dorothy Mae Cabell. Jacqueline was educated in the Pittsylvania County Public School System. Jacqueline leaves to cherish her memory both parents; her husband, Jeffery Wooding; four daughters, Lashona Myers, Jasmine Wooding, Tanisha Wooding, Martika Wooding; and one son, Michael Mefall, all of Danville Virginia; three siblings, Felicia (Donald) Thomas of Axton, Va., Melinda (Denis) Pritchett of Collinsville, Va., Maurice (Jada) Myers of Danville, Va. and the late Kevin Myers. Jacqueline also leaves behind 15 grandchildren whom she loved with all her heart. She made it plain that they were not to call her grandma. They affectionately called her "ma". Jacqueline also leaves to cherish a special friend, Mandell Dickerson and a host of other family and friends. Jackie was full of life and never met a stranger. She was a true DIVA. If she had a problem with you, she had no problem letting you know it. Although she only birthed five children, she was the village to so many others. She was always the life of the party. It wasn't anything strange to hear her sing Step By Step and Exodus. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her but her memory will live on through each of us. Celebration of life services for Jacqueline M. Wooding will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Baptist Christian Fellowship Ministry, 12 Hylton Ave. Danville, Va., with the Rev. Dersu Barnette, officiating. Interment will follow in the New Design Baptist Church Cemetery, 3864 Medical Center Rd., Axton, Virginia. The family is asking that relatives and friends to assemble at 12:45 p.m. on the day of service at the residence of her daughter Tanisha, 136 Nelson Ave. Danville, VA 24540. Professional funeral services have been entrusted to the staff of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 447 Old South Main St. Danville, Va., Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson Sr., Funeral Director., (434) 799-9262. Online condolences may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com. "Our Family Servicing Your Family"
Wooding, Jacqueline Marie Myers
