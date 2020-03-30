Rhonda Gayle Hudson Wood, 55, of Dry Fork, Va., passed away on March 28, 2020, at SOVAH Rehab in Danville, V. Mrs. Wood was born on October 16, 1964, to Donald Lee Hudson and the late Janice Marie Tate Hudson. Rhonda was married to Jeffery Wayne Wood and was a member of Community Baptist Church and Floral Hills United Methodist Church. Besides her husband and father, Rhonda is survived by her sons, Mark L. Hudson (Emilee), Josh Wood (Tiffany) and Jordan Wood (Teresa); and her grandchildren, Keegan Hudson, Sophia Wood, Madison Wood, Abigail Wood and Christian Wood. Considering current events, the family will hold a memorial service at a later date. The family will have a private interment at Danville Memorial Gardens. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Wood family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

