Deacon McKinley Womack Deacon McKinley Womack, 95, formerly of Java Virginia, departed this life on Sunday morning, April 26, 2020, at Christiana Hospital, Newark Delaware. Born, April 8, 1925, in Pittsylvania County Virginia, he was the son of the late Matthew and Annie Dodson Womack Nunnally. He was twice married, first to the late Queen Esther Fitzgerald Womack and secondly to the late Queen Esther Walker Logan Womack. He was also preceded in death by one son, Kennedy Womack; seven brothers, Willie Waller, Jack Womack, Albert Lee Womack, Matthew Harris Womack, Norman Womack, Eugene "Red" Womack, Archie "Shorty" Womack and two sisters, Lucy Stephens and Gladys Lyde. He retired from Phoenix Steel in Claymont, Delaware, after 45 years of service. While in Delaware, he was a member of the Greater Saint John Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon for over 60 years, and later became a member of the Riceville Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon. He is survived by one daughter, Gail Patricia Pratcher (Samuel); one son, McKinley Womack Jr. (Marsha); two stepdaughters, Wanda Logan and Michelle Logan; his brothers-in-law, Jasper Fitzgerald, Bobby Walker (Jean), David Walker (Alice) and Thomas Walker (Kim); one sister-in-law, Iris Parker; nine grandchildren, Geoffrey Womack (Tammy), Danita Womack, LeDay Womack (Yolanda), Byron Lee, Erik Bey, Kiya Ridgeway (Wesley), LaTasha Malone (Johnny), Kara Womack and Alyssa Womack; twelve great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; a special niece, Hilda Taylor aka Mickey, who was like a daughter/best friend; a special cousin/sister, Mable King; and a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside rites for Deacon Womack will be conducted on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 12 noon at the Riceville Missionary Baptist Church cemetery with the Rev. Ronnie R. Walker, pastor and eulogist. A viewing will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 12 until 5 p.m. In keeping with the guidelines of our Governor, visitation will be limited to ten people at a time. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Danville man dies after motorcycle crash; marks second fatality in as many days
-
Collins, Bobby "B" Joe Lee
-
Two suspects charged in deadly motorcycle crash in Danville
-
Confirmed COVID-19 counts in Virginia jump by 733; Danville adds another case
-
With sudden loss of income, challenges cut deep for Danville hairstylists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.