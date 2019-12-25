Mrs. Alberta Elizabeth Miller Womack, 86, of Gretna, Virginia, departed this life on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at SOVAH Health. Born on March 3, 1933, in Pittsylvania County, she was the daughter of the late Nimmie and Lucinda Miller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Gwendolyn Grasty Robertson and Baby Reginia Womack; and her cousin/son, Gideon Miller. Mrs. Womack was married to the late Archie G. Womack and was a retired employee of ARA Food Services, Chatham Hall. She was a member of the Riceville Missionary Baptist Church. Those left to cherish her memories are one granddaughter, whom she reared as her own, Minister LeKeshia Wilson of Danville Virginia; two grandsons, Stephen Grasty (Pam) of Roanoke, Virginia, and Archane Grasty of Fort Benning, Georgia; one sister, Mattie Jo Carter of Lynchburg, Virginia; one stepdaughter, Ilene Clark (James) of Chatham, Virginia; a devoted grandson-in-law, Donnell Wilson, Danville, Virginia; a devoted cousin/son, Dexter Miller (Teresa) of Java, Virginia; six great-grandchildren, Stephen Grasty Jr., Twyla Haskins (Myron), Michael, Archane, Gwendolyn Jr. and Elijah; three great-great grandchildren; a brother-in-law, McKinley Womack, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at 12 p.m. at the chapel of Miller Funeral Home with Minister LeKeshia Wilson, officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park, in Danville, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service on Thursday. The family will receive friends at the residence of Dexter Miller, 326 Riceville Road, Java, Virginia, and Minister LeKeshia Wilson, 153 Levelton Street, Apt. 1C, Danville, Virginia. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
Womack, Alberta M.
Service information
Dec 26
Visitation
Thursday, December 26, 2019
11:00AM-12:00PM
Miller Funeral Home
668 Zion Road
Gretna, VA 24557
Dec 26
Funeral Service
Thursday, December 26, 2019
12:00PM
Miller Funeral Home
668 Zion Road
Gretna, VA 24557
