Michael L. Witcher, 66, of Axton, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Annie Penn Hospital, Reidsville, N.C. He was born in Pittsylvania County, Va. on December 30, 1953, the son of the late Wade F. Witcher and the late Martha Carter Witcher. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Johnson Witcher; one sister, Carelene W. Hodge; and six brothers, Waverly, Calvin, Clifford, Lawrence, Jerry and Muray Witcher. Michael was the owner of a Cabinet business for many years, and a member of Damascus Road Ministries. He was a United States Army Veteran. Michael leaves to cherish his memory, six brothers, Milton Witcher, Vernol K. Witcher, and Carlton H. Witcher, all of Axton, Va., Rodger L. Witcher of Burlington, N.C., Kenneth Witcher of Fairfax, Va., and Ray Witcher of Montgomery, Ala.; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. All services will be private according to the CDC guidelines. Hairston Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Witcher family.
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Danville woman who tested positive for coronavirus waited nearly two weeks for results
-
Positive cases on rise in Danville
-
Two more test positive for coronavirus in Danville-Pittsylvania County Health District
-
Owner planned to close Danville's Main Street Coffee Emporium in June, but coronavirus sped up the process
-
Two more cases of COVID-19 reported in Danville, Pittsylvania County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.