Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY... HUMIDITY WILL DROP TO 20-25 PERCENT TODAY, WHILE WEST TO NORTHWEST WINDS GUST OVER 25 MPH. THIS WILL LEAD TO INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY. RESIDENTS ARE URGED TO POSTPONE OUTDOOR BURNING, AND REMEMBER VIRGINIA'S BURN BAN REMAINS IN EFFECT, MEANING YOU CANNOT BURN UNTIL AFTER 4PM.