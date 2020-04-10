Michael L. Witcher, 66, of Axton, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Annie Penn Hospital, Reidsville, N.C. He was born in Pittsylvania County, Va. on December 30, 1953, the son of the late Wade F. Witcher and the late Martha Carter Witcher. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Johnson Witcher; one sister, Carelene W. Hodge; and six brothers, Waverly, Calvin, Clifford, Lawrence, Jerry and Muray Witcher. Michael was the owner of a Cabinet business for many years, and a member of Damascus Road Ministries. He was a United States Army Veteran. Michael leaves to cherish his memory, six brothers, Milton Witcher, Vernol K. Witcher, and Carlton H. Witcher, all of Axton, Va., Rodger L. Witcher of Burlington, N.C., Kenneth Witcher of Fairfax, Va., and Ray Witcher of Montgomery, Ala.; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. All services will be private according to the CDC guidelines. Hairston Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Witcher family.

