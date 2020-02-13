Funeral services for Co-Pastor Donna Davis Witcher of Gretna, Virginia, will be conducted on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Miller Funeral Home, with Apostle Dennis Belcher, eulogist. Interment will follow at the Burning Bush Holiness Church Cemetery, Pittsville, Virginia. A viewing will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 1 until 5 p.m. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Donna Witcher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
