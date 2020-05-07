Joann Austin Wiseman Joann Austin Wiseman, of Danville, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the age of 87. She was born June 27, 1932, in Roanoke, to Malcolm and Mary Agnes Austin. She is survived by her husband, Maurice Wiseman; daughters, Elizabeth Pitts (Robert) and Cynthia Daniel (Mark); and granddaughter, Rebekah Pitts. Joann graduated from National Business College. She worked at Johnson Carpenter Furniture Company and General Electric in Roanoke, Social Security Administration and The Reading Center in Danville. Joann taught Sunday School at West Main Baptist Church, of which she was a member since 1961. A private graveside service will be held at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Virginia. Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Wiseman family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Joann Wiseman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

