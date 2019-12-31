Nora Slaughter Winn, 93, of 11292 Mount Cross Road, departed this life on Monday, December 30, 2019, after a brief illness. Nora was born in Danville, Va. on January 25, 1926, a daughter of the late Samuel Arnett Slaughter and Elise Davis Slaughter. Nora worked as a beautician and was a member of Afton Road Primitive Baptist Church. On December 26, 1942, she married, James Russell Winn, who died on January 26, 2006. Survivors include a daughter, Bonnie W. Adkins (Earl); five grandchildren, Diane Blair (Randy), James "Jimmy" Winn Jr. (Shawna), Gayle Gillespie (Wallace), Carlton Adkins (Becky) and Kristy Carter (Leon); eleven great-grandchildren and thirteen great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, a son, James "Jim" Winn Sr.; two sisters, Naomi S. Clark, Marion S. McDaniel; and two brothers, Paul and Posey Slaughter, predeceased her. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel conducted by the Rev. James Mayes and the Rev. Greg Robinson. Interment will follow in the Winn Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12 to 1:45 p.m. and at other times at the residence of her daughter, Bonnie, 215 Robin Drive. Flowers are welcomed or memorial donations can be made to Tunstall Fire & Rescue. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Winn family.

