Dayan C. Wilson, 44, passed away peacefully at his residence on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born on February 29, 1976, in Danville, Virginia to the late Etta Mae Wilson and Frazier Lyle Jr., who survives. He attended George Washington High School. He worked for ten years as a team lead at IKEA Industries and most recently at Nestle. Dayan had a strong connection with music, was an avid rap lyricist, and performed in the rap group Ophishal. Dayan truly lived his life to the fullest through simple pleasures; spending time with his fiancé and children, playing video games, and reading and watching Marvel and DC comics and movies. Left to honor and remember his love are his beloved fiancée, Shelby Edmonds; four children, Jordan Edmonds, Zandreus Wilson, Ajea Wilson and Dayandra Wilson; a sister, Jessica (Barry) Breakley; nephews, Adrian DeShazor Jr., Marcus DeShazor and Christian Breakley; close friends, Robert Fallen and Eric Harris, and a host of family and friends. In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Jessie and Dorothy M. Wilson and a nephew, Deontae L. DeShazor. Due to constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, a public viewing will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with a limitation of 10 people at a time. Fisher and Watkins Funeral is assisting the Wilson family.
