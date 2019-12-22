Danville resident Conley Thornton Wilson, aged 85, died on Friday, December 20, 2019, at the home of his daughter in Culpeper, Va. He was born in Bud, West Virginia on June 20, 1934, where he lived for 8 years until the death of his mother. He would later credit the series of events set in motion by this tragedy with saving him from a life in the coal mines. Now a widower, Conley's father made the fortuitous decision to enroll his children at the Hughes Memorial Home in Pittsylvania County. A functional farm and home for orphans from 1922 to 1982, Conley always spoke of his time at the Hughes Home with unmitigated praise, and never hesitated to refer to it as the best childhood a person could ask for. He spent 3 years in the Marine Corps, which he was proud of all of his life but also pretty adamant that he wouldn't do it again, nor recommend it to anybody. After several abortive attempts at careers and higher education, he eventually landed a gig as the ad copy writer at Danville's WBTM, where he remained for 42 years. (43 if you count the year he took off to fail to launch a printing business, but I guess he wrote the commercials pretty well, because they gave him his job right back). If you read the Register and Bee, you've probably heard commercials written by Conley Wilson. He won a statewide award for his copy writing a few years before his retirement in 2007. Conley was loved for his quick wit and creative energy, and he always had a new project in the works. He was a skilled woodworker, a voracious reader, a prodigious writer, an unrepentant jokester, and a master trail cook. He was an outdoor enthusiast his entire life, and hiked and camped at least once a year with his younger brother in the Linville Gorge until he was well into his seventies. A lifelong contrarian, he was always happy to declare any and all dubious statements to be "horse feathers," preferably right to the face of the offending speaker. He was a serious consumer of films and books. On his final evening, he watched Peter Jackson's "They Shall Not Grow Old." The book he chose to keep with him in his final days was Baudelaire's "Les Fleurs du Mal." Conley was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Lucy Wilson; his sister, Dale Croxton; and his brother, Larry Wilson. He is survived by his son, Shannon Wilson; his daughter, Teresa Toner; his three grandchildren to whom he was affectionately known as "Grady," and assorted nieces and nephews. There will be no ceremony, as he would've thought that was a bunch of horse feathers, but if you are so inclined, you may donate in his name to The Hughes Memorial Foundation, which still seeks to help children.
