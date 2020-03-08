Barbara Norris Wilson, 83, of Danville, Virginia passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was surrounded by family in the days before her passing which provided her great comfort. Mrs. Wilson was born in Easley, South Carolina on April 19, 1936 to Ira Langston and Ollie Willene McCall Norris. She was one of ten children and spent her childhood and adult life closely bonded with her sisters and extended family. She was most recently predeceased by her eldest sister, Frankie Norris Eppes, and her husband, Judge Frank Eppes, Sybil Norris Haneburger and her husband, Jules Haneburger and her younger brother, Jerry Norris, as well as two sets of twin siblings that died at childbirth. She is survived by her sisters, Dale Norris Reily and her husband, Patrick Reily, of Miramar Beach, Fla. and Ann Norris Grantham of Greenville, South Carolina. Mrs. Wilson was a graduate of Furman University with a degree in English. Her love for education led her to Danville, Virginia to teach English at George Washington High School in the early 1960s. There, she met her husband Dr. Philip Pendleton Wilson, deceased, and had three boys. She was a loving mother and grandmother, survived by Philip Pendleton Wilson Jr. and his children, Philip Pendleton Wilson III and Laura Lily Wilson, all of Washington, D.C.; Frank Norris Wilson and his wife, Michele Motley Wilson; and their three daughters, Blair McCall Wilson, Nancie Ellington Wilson and Barbara Olivia Wilson, all of Greenville, South Carolina; and Michael McCall Wilson and his two daughters, Makayla Amaris Sisson and Addella Greyson Sisson, also of Greenville, South Carolina. She is survived by nine loving nieces and nephews, as well as 18 great nieces and nephews. Along with her love for education, she was passionate about being active in her community. She was a member of the Danville Dental Auxiliary, Danville Heart Association, Shakespeare Club, The Wednesday Club, Heart Strings, and served on the Vestry of the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany. She volunteered for all the above organizations with a true heart and love of their causes. A visitation will be held at Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, Danville, Va. from 11 until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, followed by a graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Danville Chapter of the American Heart Association. Townes Funeral Home is serving the Wilson family. Online Condolences may be made at wwo.townesfuneralhome.com.
